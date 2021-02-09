Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares How She Reacted The First Time She Saw Her New Full Name

It’s Priyanka Chopra Jonas all the way.

On the latest episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, the star of “The White Tiger” discussed taking on husband Nick Jonas’ last name.

“The first time I saw it, the first time I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh, oh ok, that’s my name now,’” she said.

When the podcast hosts referenced her name change, Chopra Jonas corrected them, saying, “And I think I never changed my name. Yeah, I added his into mine.”

As the actress explained, she wanted to make sure she respected her own heritage in the process.

“I wanted to sort of honour traditions, but at the same time, I didn’t want to let go of my identity and this was my in-between, I guess. I inherited a beautiful name and I hope to live up to its legacy,” she said. “I think it was one of those things that you’ve grown up with, and a part of me hopes that we are a world 50 years later where the conversation is different, where girls don’t think about being raised or think about that. I was never forced into it, it’s just something I wanted to do because that’s how I grew up.”

Chopra Jonas added, “Hopefully in another 50 years, it’ll be guys taking our names too, or just not changing our names, you know, and that’ll be normalized. But I don’t think I was at that place when I got married, I kind of wanted to honour my parents’ tradition and that’s just how it happened. But my identity has been mine for so many years that there was no way that my last name would have been lost.”