Olivia Colman Says Her ‘The Favourite’ Co-Stars Emma Stone & Rachel Weisz Declined Best Actress Oscars Noms So She Would Win

Olivia Colman revealed she and her “The Favourite” co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone really are the best of friends.

“The Crown” actress, who nabbed the Best Actress Oscar for her role as Queen Anne in 2018’s “The Favourite”, has said that Weisz and Stone gave up the chance to be nominated in the category so Colman stood more of a chance of winning it.

Weisz and Stone ended up both being nominated in the Supporting Actress category instead, which neither of them won.

Colman told Total Film, “What I didn’t realize for the Oscars was that you are meant to say what category you want to go up for. I went: ‘No, that’s rude. I’m not doing that,'” according to the Daily Mail.

“And also because I felt that we were all three equal people — Emma, me, and Rachel were three equals. I said: ‘If they can’t change it so that we can all be equals, then I don’t want to do it, because it’s not right.’

“So I refused to say it. I said: ‘We can either all go up for lead, or all go up for supporting.'”

Colman continued, “But then what I didn’t realize… someone let slip that Emma and Rachel had both decided — which makes me feel quite emotional — that they would go Supporting to make me go Lead because they said they’d both had it, so it was my turn.

“Isn’t that amazing? That’s two incredible friends. I said I was not doing it unless we could all be equal. So they ignored me, and did something selfless and charitable.”

Weisz took home an Oscar back in 2006 for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “The Constant Gardener”, while Stone won Best Actress for “La La Land” in 2017.