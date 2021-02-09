Fans Praise Craig Ferguson For Refusing To Joke About Britney Spears When He Was Host Of ‘The Late Late Show’

There were at least some out there who treated Britney Spears right.

Following the success of the documentary “Framing Britney Spears”, a 2007 monologue by Craig Ferguson on “The Late Late Show” went viral in which he addressed the pop star’s personal problems.

“Tonight, no Britney Spears jokes, and here’s why…I’m not doing them,” Ferguson said. “The kind of weekend she had, she was checking in and out of rehab, she was shaving her head, getting tattoos, that’s what she was doing this weekend. This Sunday, I was 15 years sober. So I looked at her weekend, and I looked at my own weekend, and I thought, You know, I’d rather have my weekend. But what she’s going through reminds me of what I was doing. It’s an anniversary, you start to think about it, and it reminds me of where I was 15 years ago, when I was living like that.”

He added, “It looks to me a little bit that Britney Spears has a similar problem going on with alcohol. This woman has two kids. She’s 25 years old. She’s a baby herself. She’s a baby, you know. And the thing is, you can embarrass somebody to death. It is embarrassing to admit you’re an alcoholic.”

In the monologue, Ferguson also mentioned the then-recent death of Anna Nicole Smith, which at first prompted laughter from some in the audience, but he responded, “It’s not a joke. It stops being funny.”

He explained that comedy should be about “attacking the powerful people, the politicians, and the Trumps, and the blowhards.”

Ferguson said, “We shouldn’t be attacking the vulnerable people. And this is a mea culpa, this is just for me, I think my aim has been off a bit recently and I want to change it a bit. So tonight, no Britney Spears jokes. This woman has two kids, she’s 25 years old, she’s a baby herself. She’s a baby.”

In 2019, Ferguson addressed the moment in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“I remember the audience were a little uncomfortable,” he recalled. “When I mentioned Britney’s name they kind of laughed, because everyone had seen the news, and I think they expected me to do what my job was, which was to make fun of the news. And I thought, Keep going. But as I say, my overwhelming sensation at the time was, They’re going to can me after this. This is not what they hired me to do. But I thought, It doesn’t matter, something will turn up. I felt like I was doing the right thing.”

On Twitter, fans praised Ferguson for the stance he took, which was quite different from other late-night comedians featured in the documentary, who took shots at the troubled Spears.

