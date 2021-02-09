Kelly Clarkson Goes Disco-Pop With ‘Lovefool’ Cover

Kelly Clarkson and her house band Y’all went disco-pop on Tuesday’s popular “Kellyoke” segment. The “American Idol” alum delivered a velvety smooth rendition of the Cardigans’ “Lovefool”.

“Lovefool” appeared on the Swedish group’s third studio album, First Band on the Moon. It was first released on Sept. 14, 1996, and topped charts in New Zealand, Scotland, and the U.S.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including Heart’s “Barracuda”, Soul Asylum’s “Runaway Train”, and H.E.R.’s “Hard Place”.