Blake Lively Shows Off Her Incredible Unicorn Cake Decorating Skills

Blake Lively proved there’s no end to her talents on Instagram this week.

The actress made an epic unicorn cake, showing off the results on social media while saying she expected a handshake from “Great British Bake Off” judge Paul Hollywood for this one.

The colourful treat, which featured bright pink icing and a gold horn, as well as lots of edible flowers, no doubt went down a storm with her three young daughters; James, 6, Ines, 4, and one-year-old Betty.

Lively, who tied the knot with Ryan Reynolds in 2012, regularly discusses her love of cooking.

She recently poked fun at her other half, who is from Vancouver, while revealing some of her favourite dessert eateries from the city.