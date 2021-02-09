Chris Hemsworth Gives Fans A Sneak Peek At His Ridiculously Hard Workout Routine

It’s no real surprise “Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth’s workouts are unforgiving.

The star shared a video of himself doing a weighted sled push-and-pull while his personal trainer Luke Zocchi sat on it.

Hemsworth called Zocchi “the world’s laziest trainer” as he had him go backwards and forwards with the sled.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth & Chris Pratt Spotted In Costume Filming ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Post-workout, an out-of-breath Hemsworth told the camera, “So easy!” before lying down on the floor.

The person filming joked, “Oh, he’s going to be sick!”

Hemsworth launched his wellness app Centr in 2019 and has since grown the online fitness program to include over 1,000 workouts, 600+ recipes, and over 200 meditations and sleep visualizations all crafted by his A-team of experts, trainers, and chefs.

RELATED: Logan Paul Challenges Chris Hemsworth To Step Into The Boxing Ring: ‘I’ll Fight Him After Mayweather’

Centr has yoga, HIIT workouts, boxing, and meditations run by Hemsworth himself.

According to Centr’s website, Hemsworth said: “I feel so fortunate to have worked with incredible experts in the fields of health, nutrition, mindfulness, and training, so I thought, Why not share that? Tell my team what you want to achieve and they’ll help you get there.”