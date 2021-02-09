Jennifer Lopez Dishes On Expectations To Be ‘Stick Thin’ Early In Her Career

Jennifer Lopez has been a body icon since she hit the entertainment industry; however, her look was not the norm upon arrival.

Lopez shot a stunning photoshoot with Allure for the publication’s 30th anniversary. During the chat, Lopez dishes on body image expectations.

Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Daniella Midenge/Allure

“When I came on the scene, it was kind of the time of the waif and everybody had to be stick thin,” Lopez tells the publication. “It was like, ‘Well, you’re not. How do you feel?’ I’m like, ‘I feel great about it!'”

JLo, 51, also gives an update on how she and her family are living life in a pandemic.

“We were all in the ‘Twilight Zone’ like everyone else,” she says, before acknowledging the additional family time with activities like baseball and painting. “We never get to do stuff like that. I was trying to take advantage of the time.”

“We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship,” she adds “Alex [Rodriguez], of all people, was like, ‘I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you’re there all the time.’ It has been actually really good.”

Allure’s March 2021 issue is available on newsstands starting Feb. 10.