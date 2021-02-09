Michelle Obama To Star In New Children’s Educational Series ‘Waffles + Mochi’

Michelle Obama is here to teach children about nutrition.

The former first lady of the United States is producing and starring in Netflix’s new children’s educational series “Waffles + Mochi, premiering March 16.

“Once upon a thyme, deep in the Land of Frozen Food, lived two best friends named Waffles and Mochi with one shared dream: to become chefs! The only problem? Everything they cooked was made of ice,” the official description reads. “When these two taste-buddies are suddenly hired as the freshest employees of a whimsical supermarket, they’re ready for the culinary adventure of a lifetime.

“With the help of friendly new faces like Mrs. Obama, the supermarket owner, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, travelling to kitchens, restaurants, farms, and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids, and celebrities. Whether they’re picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making Miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends. ‘Waffles + Mochi’ is an exciting invitation to get kids and grown-ups cooking together in the kitchen and connecting to cultures around the globe.”

The new series comes from Michelle and Barack Obama’s production company Higher Ground, which has also brought the documentaries “American Factory”, “Crip Camp”, and “Becoming” to Netflix.