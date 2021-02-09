Whitney Port Reveals How She Found ‘A Little Bit Of Closure’ After Recent Miscarriage

Whitney Port is opening up about her miscarriage and how she found closure.

Port, 35, first announced the miscarriage last month in an emotional video series with husband Tim Rosenman.

“I basically got a D&C, and they did an autopsy,” the “Hills: New Beginnings” star told Chriselle Lim and Dear Media’s “Being Bümo” podcast on Tuesday. “The doctor said that it was a chromosomal issue, so the baby was not going to be a healthy baby.”

“In that way, I had a little bit of closure that it just wasn’t meant to be at this time,” she continued. “This is not something that you have any control over, and you need to immediately release that [guilt].”

Port had previously suffered a miscarriage six months beforehand. She and Rosenman share one son: three-year-old Sonny Sanford Rosenman.