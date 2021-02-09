Tom Holland Says He Has ‘No Idea’ What New ‘Spider-Man’ Film Is About ‘Eight Weeks Into Shooting It’

If you’re looking for details about the new “Spider-Man” movie, Tom Holland is not the one to ask.

The young star is on the new cover of Esquire, and in the issue, he remains mum about the highly anticipated Marvel sequel.

“I honestly have no idea what this film is about and I’m eight weeks into shooting it,” he says.

Holland does take the time to shut down ongoing rumours that past Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be appearing in the film.

“No, no, they will not be appearing in this film,” he says. “Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me.”

He adds, “But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the ‘Spider-Man’ movies that we’ve been making.”

Tom Holland. Photo: Robbie Fimmano for Esquire

Holland also reveals he took some control over his hairstyle in the sequel.

“My hair in [the film he shot before the new Spider-Man] ‘Uncharted’ is much cooler. I have cool shaved sides and it’s slick at the back, and that’s not very [Spider-Man alter-ego] Peter Parker. He’s a bit of a loser,” he says. “So they put this wig on me that was just around the sides. For the first time in my life, I put my foot down as the leading actor and was like, ‘I’m not f**king wearing that wig. I’m going to have shorter hair and you’re going to have to deal with it!'”