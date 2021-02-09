BTS To Perform ‘Never-Before-Seen Versions’ Of Their Songs During ‘MTV Unplugged’ Set

BTS just keep getting bigger.

MTV announced Tuesday that the Grammy-nominated group will be performing during a special edition of its award-winning “MTV Unplugged” franchise, “MTV Unplugged Presents BTS”, set to air Feb. 23.

The channel confirmed, “BTS will bring its own iteration of the iconic ‘Unplugged’ format to life straight from Seoul, South Korea – offering their fans a front-row seat to never-before-seen versions of the group’s most career-defining hits and songs from their latest album Be (Essential Edition), in intimate settings.”

Be, first released as the Deluxe Edition last November, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album includes the No.1 hit singles “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On”.

The news comes after Miley Cyrus put her own spin on the series’ format with “MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions” last fall.

In spring 2020, MTV launched “MTV Unplugged at Home” to coincide with the launch of #AloneTogether, a global talent and social media-driven campaign to educate young people on the importance of social distancing to help flatten the curve of the coronavirus.

The “MTV Unplugged Presents BTS” global music special premieres Tuesday, February 23, at 9 p.m. ET exclusively on MTV.