Ashley Graham Says She’s Ready For Baby Number 2: ‘I Would Get Pregnant Yesterday If I Could’

Baby Issac just turned 1 and Ashley Graham says she is ready for baby number two.

The model, 33, who shares little Issac with husband Justin Ervin, covers the March issue of WSJ. Magazine where she talks all about expanding their family and raising a biracial son.

“I would get pregnant yesterday if I could,” she reveals.

Adding, “I’ve ‘accidentally’ had unprotected sex while I’m ovulating just to see if I can while I’m breastfeeding.”

And according to Graham, Black Lives Matter and raising a biracial child has “been a very big conversation in our family.”

“And having a biracial son, it has to continue… it took women to start a movement like this, a worldwide movement,” Graham says. “Something that Patrisse told me that I thought was really great was that a lot of people’s concept of Black Lives Matter is that it’s… only speaking about Black death. But in reality, it’s truly about Black life and how to continue to save Black life… For anybody who’s not educated in this, it’s time to get educated. You have no other choice.”

But in the meantime, Graham says she plans to wean Isaac off breastfeeding sometime soon, “I’m just like, I am not your pacifier, I am a boss, I am a businesswoman. I have sh*t to do.”

Graham and Ervin have been married since 2010.

WSJ. Magazine’s Spring Women’s Fashion Issue hits newsstands on Feb. 13.