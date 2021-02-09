Princess Eugenie And Jack Brooksbank Welcome Their First Child Together

Princess Eugenie has given birth to her first baby.

The 30-year-old welcomed a son with her husband Jack Brooksbank by her side on Tuesday.

The palace confirmed the news in a statement: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Congratulate Princess Eugenie And Jack Brooksbank On Pregnancy Announcement

The message continued, “This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

RELATED: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Let Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Move Into Frogmore Cottage

A source also told ET Canada that after the birth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reached out to congratulate the couple privately.

Eugenie and Brooksbank announced they were expecting a baby back in September, posting on Instagram at the time:

The infant’s name has not yet been announced.

The couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in October, after tying the knot in a stunning ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2018.

ET Canada has reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s spokesperson for comment. Cousins Harry and Eugenie are said to share a close bond.