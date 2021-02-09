Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Slams Her Dad Jamie As ‘Total D**k’

Sam Asghari isn’t mincing words about Britney Spears’ dad.

In a post on Tuesday on his Instagram Story, the pop singer’s boyfriend took her father Jamie Spears to task.

“Now it’s important for people too understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” Asghari said, adding. “In my opinion Jamie is a total d**k.”

He continued, “I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

TMZ later caught up with Asghari, who said, “What I said is what I said, so I think he’s a d**k, that’s just my opinion, but I’m not gonna go into details. That’s it.”

Asked if he and Jamie could ever been good terms, he responded, “I hope so, once he starts treating his daughter right, then we can be on good terms.”

He added of Spears, “She’s doing amazing. I’m always having her back.”

The 27-year-old Iranian-American’s post came amid a new wave of scrutiny around the legal battle over Spears’ conservatorship and her father’s role in her life following the release of the documentary “Framing Britney Spears”.

ET Canada has reached out to Britney and her father Jamie’s reps for comment.