Mahalia Jackson Biopic Casts Danielle Brooks And More Broadway Stars

The story of Mahalia Jackson is finally being told.

On Tuesday, Lifetime revealed the full cast of its upcoming biopic of the legendary gospel singer, “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”.

“Orange is the New Black” star and Grammy-winning artist Danielle Brooks will take on the title role as the singer and trailblazing civil rights activist.

Also cast in the film are movie and Broadway stars Joaquina Kalukango (Slave Play), Jason Dirden (Fences), Olivia Washington (“The Butler”) and Rob Demery (“Lovecraft Country”).

Produced by Robin Roberts and directed by Tony-winner Kenny Leon, the film will tell the story of Jackson’s rise to prominence as one America’s greatest vocalists, and her active support for the Civil Rights Movement and Martin Luther King Jr.

“Robin Robert Presents: Mahalia” premieres Saturday, April 8 on Lifetime.