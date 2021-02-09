Bobby Moynihan Slams ‘Dumb Idiot’ Donald Trump For Thanking Him For Playing Racist ‘SNL’ Character ‘Drunk Uncle’

'SNL': Bobby Moynihan as Drunk Uncle, Colin Jost during "Weekend Update" in Studio 8H on May 20, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Bobby Moynihan is not a fan of Donald Trump.

One of the actor’s most popular characters on “Saturday Night Live” was “Drunk Uncle,” who was once said to be Donald Trump’s number 1 fan.

Despite the whole point being how “racist and terrible” the character was, Trump loved it.

Moynihan spoke about the time the former president hosted “SNL” in November 2015, saying that he wasn’t impressed with how he reacted to the Weekend Update sketch.

“I think that was one of the last Drunk Uncles I did,” the star said on The Daily Beast’s “Last Laugh” podcast. “And I remember thinking, This is one of the only things in the show that’s actually really bad-mouthing him and pointing out how racist and terrible he is. And he walked up to me afterward and I’m like, ‘Oh no.’ And he shook my hand. And he was like, ‘Thank you so much. That was so nice to hear such nice things being said.’ And I was like, ‘You moron.’”

Moynihan, who left “SNL” back in 2017 after being on it for nearly a decade, added, “I was like, ‘No, you idiot, I thought you were going to be mad and you’re not. And now I’m mad that you’re not mad.’”

Despite Trump’s reaction, Moynihan still loves the character, telling the podcast, “It didn’t change anything other than the fact that that dumb idiot didn’t get it.”

The comedian talked about what “the vibe” was like during Trump’s 2015 hosting duties, saying it “felt like a bratty, rich child.”

“He was not the worst host. He was just delusional. He did something completely wrong [in a taped sketch] and they were like, ‘Cut! Hey, you did that wrong.’ And he was like, ‘No, I didn’t.’ And, and they were like, ‘Yes, you did.’ And he was like, ‘No, I didn’t, roll back the tape.’ He tried to prove it. And they did, they showed it to him and he was like, ‘I like it better that way.’”

