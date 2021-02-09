Valley Rewinds Time ‘Like 1999’ In New Lyric Video

Valley wants to roll back the decades with their new song, “Like 1999”.

The Juno-nominated indie pop band dropped the nostalgic lyric video for their new single on Tuesday. The song was released amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and calls back to a simpler time when much of the world was not experiencing lockdowns and quarantines.

“Woke up it’s 2021, I wanna get texts but I never wanna text back, f**k man, I’m 2020 done,” the lyrics go. “Like 1999” follows the smash EP Sucks To See You Doing Better, which Valley released last year.

Valley – comprised of Rob Laska, Karah James, Mickey Brandolino, Alex DiMauro – has spent the past two years developing and becoming one of the top internationally streamed Canadian-domestic acts worldwide.