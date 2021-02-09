Kim Kardashian Shows Daughter North West Is A Talented Young Artist

North West could be the next Bob Ross.

Proud mom Kim Kardashian, 40, shared a look at an impressive landscape painting on her Instagram Story by her “little artist,” 7-year-old daughter, North.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Fall For James Charles’ ‘TikTok Scam’

Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

After seeing some of the controversies online, Kardashian slammed the “embarrassing” chatter.

“Don’t play with me when it comes to my children!” she began. “My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting with took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone.”

Kardashian continued, “I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this! How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome? Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!”

RELATED: North West Leaves Surprising Love Note For Kim Kardashian

Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“North West painted that. PERIOD!,” she added.

She later shared some of North’s father, Kanye West’s paintings from his childhood, proving their daughter gets her artistic abilities from her dad.

“Throwback to some of her dad’s artwork that he did when he was a kid,” she wrote over a series of photos of Kanye’s paintings.

Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian and Kanye share four children together, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.