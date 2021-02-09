Souleye Announces New Single And Album Made During ‘One Of The Most Creative Periods Of My Life’

Souleye is setting the stage for a big year in his music career.

The artist will release the new single “Ghost Steps” on Friday ahead of his new album, Hunting Teardrops, set to be released on March 19. The San Francisco-based rapper says the project was conjured during “one of the most creative periods of my life.”

RELATED: Alanis Morissette Drops ‘Such Pretty Forks’ Remix EP

“I turned 40 this year, and with the shutdown, I was spending a lot of time with our kids,” says Souleye. “It’s amazing to see them grow and mature, but I needed some adult time, just to clear my head and be a grownup. The result was just this tremendous burst of creativity.”

Souleye has been married to singer Alanis Morissette since 2010. The couple share three children: sons Ever Imre Morissette-Treadway, 10, and Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway, 1, and daughter Onyx Solace Morissette-Treadway, 4.

RELATED: Alanis Morissette Puts Her Own Holiday Spin On John Lennon

Review the Hunting Teardrops track list below: