Kelly Clarkson Admits Co-Parenting with Brandon Blackstock Is ‘Tough,’ But Insists They Always Do Things In Their Kids’ ‘Best Interests’

Kelly Clarkson revealed what it’s been like co-parenting with her ex Brandon Blackstock as she spoke to Khloé Kardashian on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Clarkson asked Kardashian, who shares her 2-year-old daughter True with Tristan Thompson, whether she’d found it difficult co-parenting with the Canadian basketball player.

The talk show host, who shares daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4, with Blackstock, said: “You speak about co-parenting, and I’m doing that right now too.”

Adding, “It’s tough… I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally.”

As Kardashian then said she’d grown up seeing her mom Kris Jenner and dad Robert Kardashian do it really well, Clarkson agreed that the focus should always be on the kids.

“As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board,” she shared.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, who is also father to Savannah, 19, and Seth, 14, from a previous relationship, in June after six years of marriage.