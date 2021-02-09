‘Outlander’ Begins Shooting In Scotland Undeterred By The Pandemic

At this point, nothing is stopping W Network‘s “Outlander” from returning.

On Tuesday, star Sam Heughan shared the first photo from production on the fantasy romance’s sixth season.

In the photo, Heughan and co-star Caitiona Balfe are seen riding a horse while a crew films them.

We’re BACK!!@Outlander_STARZ Season 6 shooting!

Feel very fortunate to be working right now, production are ensuring everyone is safe and protected. Now just need to deal with the snow….

⛄️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/akKKUAz3Ik — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) February 9, 2021

Executive Producer Maril Davis also marked the beginning of production, sharing a video behind the scenes, featuring production designers, prop masters and more, all working under safe COVID protocols.

So happy to announce that Outlander Season 6 is underway! So excited about this season! ⁦@Outlander_STARZ⁩ pic.twitter.com/DOEdbJVx05 — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) February 9, 2021

Matthew B. Roberts, another of the show’s executive producers, spoke with Elle about getting filming on season 6 going soon after wrapping on season 5.

“We wanted to keep our momentum from season 5,” he said. “The cast and the crew, and I think even the fans, were very excited to get right into season 6. And then we decided to hit the brakes.”

He continued, “I didn’t want me or the staff changing what the story is for COVID. We have a lot of intimate scenes — that’s where we live and breathe. Testing, testing, testing, testing. We had to figure out how to make sure we tested everybody a million times before they walked onto set and keep that bubble as safe as possible. That was our main focus — making sure everybody feels safe walking onto a set in the studios and locations.”

Photo: Starz

Roberts also talked about Heughan and Balfe taking on roles as producers this season.

“They really, really took on the challenge of wanting to learn what it is to be a producer and what goes into it,” he said. “It’s something, to them, they’re taking on to broaden who they are in the industry, so when the day comes that there is no Outlander, they can go out and produce their own things. It’s a testimony to wanting to learn and to make yourself not only a better actor but producer, too. The sky’s the limit for both of them. They’re crazy talented.”