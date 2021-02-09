Halsey Says She ‘Completely Spiralled’ At Onset Of Pandemic: ‘Am I Losing Really Important Years?’

Halsey had a hard time coping with lockdowns and quarantines at the on-set of the global response to COVID-19.

Halsey, 26, spoke to Byrdie about how the ongoing global crisis has impacted her mental health. Particularly, the inability to tour is something that she had a hard time swallowing.

“I completely spiralled,” Grammy-nominee says. “I went from waking up and someone text[ing] me a schedule of everything I’m doing that day, every single day, to being home and being like, ‘Am I gonna re-watch ‘Euphoria’ for the fifth time?'”

“This industry is not something that is promised to me,” she adds. “I don’t know when the next time that I’ll step on the stage is, to be completely honest with you. I hope it’s soon.”

The “You Should Be Sad” singer describes an anxiety that many can relate to: losing time.

“It breaks my heart not knowing when I’ll get to do the thing that I love again,” she says. “It makes me wonder, am I losing really important years? But also, if that is true and I ended up only getting to have a couple, I would take having a couple over having none any day.”

Halsey, who recently launched her About-Face makeup line, expresses her frustration with beauty standards.