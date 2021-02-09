‘The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz’ Movie From ‘Watchmen’ Director Nicole Kassell Is On The Way

Get ready for a whole new take on the world of Oz.

On Tuesday, Variety reported that “Watchmen” series director Nicole Kassell is set to helm “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”, based on the novel by L. Frank Baum.

“I am incredibly honoured to join Temple Hill and New Line in bringing this beloved classic to the screen,” Kassell said.

“While the 1939 musical is part of my DNA, I am exhilarated and humbled by the responsibility of re-imagining such a legendary tale,” she continued. “The opportunity to examine the original themes — the quest for courage, love, wisdom and home — feels more timely and urgent than ever. These are profoundly iconic shoes to fill, and I am eager to dance alongside these heroes of my childhood as we pave a newly minted yellow brick road.”

Originally published in 1900, Baum’s classic inspired 13 additional books, as well as numerous Hollywood adaptations, including the 1939 classic “The Wizard of Oz” starring Judy Garland.

Most recently, in 2013, Disney released “Oz the Great and Powerful”, directed by Sam Raimi and starring James Franco and Mila Kunis.