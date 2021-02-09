‘Downton Abbey’ Star Hugh Bonneville Reveals He Volunteers At COVID-19 Vaccination Centre As Marshall

Hugh Bonneville has taken on a new role – a volunteer marshall at one of England’s COVID-19 vaccination centres.

The actor, best known for his role on “Downton Abbey”, detailed his new job with BBC News, revealing his job is to welcome people and put them at ease ahead of their injections.

Bonneville volunteers at the Riverbank Medical Centre in Midhurst, West Sussex.

“I get to wear a high-vis and be very bossy and go: ‘Oi!’,” Bonneville, 57, gushed. “No, it’s just to welcome people – as I’m about to do. ‘Good morning sir, welcome.'”

“For some people, it’s the first time they’ve been out of their house in, you know, a year,” he continued. “We’ve had people who’ve been grateful for the outing as much as anything and this sense of a glimmer of hope, so it’s great to be part of this team effort.”

In his own Instagram post, Bonneville reveals he has also received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.