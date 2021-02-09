Joel McHale And Kerry Bishé Try To Live ‘Happily’ Ever After In Dark Rom-Com Trailer

Joel McHale and Kerry Bishé won’t live “Happily” ever after if their jealous friends have a say.

McHale and Bishé star in the freshly-pressed trailer for Saban Films’ dark romantic comedy. Director BenDavid Grabinski (“Are You Afraid of the Dark?”) works with a script he wrote.

“In ‘Happily‘, a happily married couple (Joel McHale and Kerry Bishé) discover their friends are resentful of their lustful relationship,” a synopsis reads. “When a visit from a mysterious stranger leads to a dead body, they begin to question the loyalty of their so-called friends.”

Jack Black serves as a producer. The film was originally scheduled to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2020 but was pushed back to the first quarter of 2021.

“Happily” premieres in theatres and on-demand on Friday, March 19.