Makeup-Free Cardi B Shares Video Message About Self-Acceptance: ‘I’m Confident In My Own Skin’

Cardi B is keeping it real — and makeup-free
On Tuesday, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Twitter to share a new video addressing negative comments that haters make about her online.
In the video, she sports a makeup-free, fresh-faced look and no filters in order to make a point.
“This is me with no makeup,” she says. “You can see, you know, all the little blemishes on my face. You can see my lips so chapped… I just woke up 20 minutes ago, didn’t even brush my hair. Like, I feel good.”
She then proceeds slam anyone who sees a woman doing well and responds by “trying to put their confidence down.”
That tactic, she explains, “don’t work on me anymore. I just want to channel that I feel comfortable in my skin, that I’m great, that I’m happy, my record’s doing great.”
She adds: “Just because you go so much hatred in your heart that when I do great y’all want to put it down — you can’t. Imma stay on top, with this face, with this natural face, makeup or not, a b***h is doing good.”
When they see me doing good they try everything they can to bring me down .Talk about my face or talk about my marriage w.e they can.On the wake up ,no filter ,hair un brushed IDGAF .I feel great ! And I never been afraid of showing my real self . pic.twitter.com/E4CxtH99jD
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 9, 2021