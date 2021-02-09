Makeup-Free Cardi B Shares Video Message About Self-Acceptance: ‘I’m Confident In My Own Skin’

Cardi B is keeping it real — and makeup-free

On Tuesday, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Twitter to share a new video addressing negative comments that haters make about her online.

In the video, she sports a makeup-free, fresh-faced look and no filters in order to make a point.

“This is me with no makeup,” she says. “You can see, you know, all the little blemishes on my face. You can see my lips so chapped… I just woke up 20 minutes ago, didn’t even brush my hair. Like, I feel good.”

She then proceeds slam anyone who sees a woman doing well and responds by “trying to put their confidence down.”

That tactic, she explains, “don’t work on me anymore. I just want to channel that I feel comfortable in my skin, that I’m great, that I’m happy, my record’s doing great.”

She adds: “Just because you go so much hatred in your heart that when I do great y’all want to put it down — you can’t. Imma stay on top, with this face, with this natural face, makeup or not, a b***h is doing good.”