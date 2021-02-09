Jamie Dornan Chooses Between Dakota Johnson And Her ’50 Shades’ Character Anastasia Steele For His Book Club

Jamie Dornan is building his perfect book club.

The Irish actor, 38, made a virtual appearance on Comedy Central’s “Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz” and played a game of “Would You Rather”.

During the hilarious game, the host asked Dornan the same questions he asked Dakota Johnson during her previous appearance on the show, including, if he’d rather be in a book club with Johnson or with her “Fifty Shades of Grey” character Anastasia Steele. For Johnson, Horowitz made the actress decide between Dornan and his character Christian Grey.

Dornan and Johnson starred together in the hit “50 Shades” franchise.

“If she didn’t say me, I’m calling her immediately,” Dornan laughed.

He later jokingly said “Anastasia!” before switching his answer to his famous co-star, who, he says, “legitimately funny!”

“She’s a big ‘Would You Rather’ [person],” Dornan added, revealing she loved to pull the game out during long days on set.

Dornan stars next in the upcoming comedy “Barb And Star Go to Vista Del Mar” with Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo. Watch the trailer below: