Star Kim Delaney & Exec Producer Deborah Norville Discuss Fact-Based TV Movie ‘The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt For Justice’

Kim Delaney has a new project on the horizon for Lifetime, and the former “NYPD Blue” and “Army Wives” star appeared in a virtual session to promote on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association press tour.

Delaney’s latest is a new Lifetime movie that’s based on a true story, “The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice”.

Delaney plays Mari Gilbert, who becomes worried when her daughter Shannan (Katharine Isabelle, “The Order”) doesn’t return home after a night out in Long Island. Knowing that her daughter occasionally works as an escort, Mari fears the worst but comes across an even more horrifying discovery when the bodies of several other young women are discovered in the course of the investigation.

Frustrated by what she sees as a lack of police action to find what she believes is a serial killer at large, she fights to give her daughter and other forgotten women a voice, and the attention they deserve, which has kept the case alive with hopes of a breakthrough soon.

According to Delaney, she was impressed by her character’s tenacity.

“This was the mom who would not stop at anything,” she said. “That’s probably what I brought to it.”

Delaney was joined by “Inside Edition” anchor Deborah Norville, who reported on the real-life cases that inspired the movie, and serves as executive producer on the movie.

According to Norville, she was discouraged when reporting that she didn’t have more time to take viewers on a deeper dive into those cases, but satisfied that she’s now able to bring viewers more details via the movie.

“We [were] just not able to get to the nuance,” she said, noting that the lives of those loved ones were murdered had been “upended” in “horrific” fashion. “We don’t get the opportunity to tell the stories fully and completely,” she said.

As Norville explained, when she sat down for discussions with Lifetime, she loved the concept of dramatizing the case through the eyes of a “mom on a mission,” adding “Lifetime wanted to tell that kind of story.”

“The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice” airs May 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime Canada.