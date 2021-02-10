George C. Wolfe Reveals Behind The Scenes Secrets Of ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” will be honoured as one of AFI’s Top 10 Films of the Year, so director George C. Wolfe is now taking ET Canada behind the scenes of the film’s opening sequence, revealing the importance of every little sound.

“One of the things I was very interested in is sort of stripping down the sonic pallet. So at the beginning you’re seeing these trees, and you’re hearing cicadas, and that’s it. And then the next sound you hear is running, and the next sound you hear is breathing, and that breathing continues to grow, and then you hear a barking dog, and hopefully you’re caught up in the potential of what horrible thing is about to happen,” Wolfe said.

“Just at the point where you were anticipating that, you realize, that these two young men in the south in 1927 are not running from something, they’re running to something and then the sound begins to grow, and so we’ve gone from the sound of breathing and fear to the sound of possibilities, which is what I think in many respects, the blues is,” he added.

Wolfe mentioned that it was incredibly important to him that there was absolutely no dialogue leading up to the moment we actually meet Viola Davis’ Ma Rainey.

RELATED: Viola Davis Shares Video Of Late ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Co-Star Chadwick Boseman Playing Guitar On Set

“So in essence what you’re doing is following the rhythm of the storytelling of the music. You’re following the relationship between Ma and her audience in the south, IE, preacher and their congregation, and you’re seeing this incredibly intimate interplay of personality and leader, and personality and followers, and you’re also getting this sense that there is no separation,” Wolfe said. “The blues is the rhythm that is uniting everybody in the scene.”

He hopes that as the scene continues, the audience feels like they’re immersed in a documentary about 100,000+ Black people moving to Chicago from the south.

“All of these images are based on photographs from that time period,” Wolfe said. “I didn’t want to use the actual photographs because the quality of them would imply nostalgia. I didn’t want anything to feel like nostalgia, I wanted it to feel like it was happening in the moment.”

Once the sequences reveals that we’re finally in the Windy City, viewers will start to notice much more than just Ma during her performance. Viewers start to get the opportunity to examine her band, dancers, and characters personalities.

“The thing which I find really fascinating about August Wilson is that he wrote 10 plays chronicling the African American experience in the last century, Ma Rainey is one of them, each play set in a different decade, but what I sort of really love about his work is it’s almost a musical composition,” Wolfe said. “I think that when the characters in the film speak about their pain, or something that they’ve witnessed, or something that is troubling them inside, they almost feel like musical compositions… where the musicality is in the language, but the musicality is also in the rawness of the emotion and the stakes and the faith and the horror and the belief and the disillusion is all part of this symphonic equation and I think that’s what makes his writing so great.”

RELATED: Chadwick Boseman Really Learned How To Play The Trumpet For Role In ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

The Netflix film is also AFI’s Movie Club selection of the day due to the movie’s ability to take the viewer a “step back in time to expose the challenges of driving change in America.”

“This symphony of genius begins with the musical words of August Wilson and is expanded from stage to screen by the incomparable George C. Wolfe, whose eye for detail and the many shades of humanity create an opus as explosive as it is entertaining. As the ‘Mother of the Blues,’ Viola Davis etches her name in granite as a true national treasure, and this film stands apart as a must-feel experience to know the power and poetry of Chadwick Boseman,” the American Film Institute said.

In another exclusive video for ET Canada, Domingo accepts the AFI Awards honour on behalf of the creative ensemble.

“I’m honoured that ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ has been selected as an honouree at this year’s AFI Awards,” Domingo said. “‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ is about the blues. It’s about the soul of America. It’s about the soul of African Americans. It follows one long day with Ma Rainey and her band, as she seeks to fight systemic racism, to carve out a space for her in her world, fighting for representation, and having some agency in her life.”

“On behalf of the entire creative ensemble, we are very proud and grateful to receive this acknowledgment,” he added.

The AFI AWARDS celebration is sponsored by Audi, a supporter of AFI programs for the past 17 years. To commemorate each of the AFI AWARDS recipients, Audi has created the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarships initiative providing scholarships in the name of the honorees to women and BIPOC Fellows at the AFI Conservatory – for a total contribution of $250,000. Congratulations to Rediet Yared, Screenwriting Fellow, recipient of the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarship in the name of AFI AWARDS Honoree “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.