Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall Reportedly Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

Duchess Camilla has reportedly been vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to sources close to the royals, via the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Cornwall received her first shot of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Camilla, 73, is said to have received it from a doctor at home. It is unclear if Camilla’s husband Prince Charles, 72, got his vaccine at the same time. Charles contacted the virus last year.

A friend told the outlet that the royal seemed “very happy” to receive the shot.

Last month, the Queen, 94, and 99-year-old Prince Philip were also vaccinated. Like Camilla, a royal source said the vaccinations were administered by a household doctor at Windsor Castle.

“To prevent inaccuracies and further speculation, Her Majesty decided that she would let it be known she has had the vaccination,” a spokesperson for the palace confirmed, adding that no further details would be shared.