Pedro Pascal Shares His Sweet Support For Sister Lux As She Comes Out As Transgender

Pedro Pescal is sharing his sister’s happiness after a big announcement.

On Tuesday, “The Mandalorian” star, 45, took to Instagram to share a photo of his 28-year-old sister, Lux Pascal, on the cover of Spanish-language magazine Revista Ya, in which she comes out as transgender.

“Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux,” Pascal wrote in Spanish, which translates to, “my sister, my heart, our Lux.”

In the interview, reports People, Lux — who had previously come out as non-binary — reveals she’s been in the process of transitioning for the past year.

“My transition has been something that’s very natural for everyone in my family,” she said, as translated by People. “It’s almost something that they expected to happen.”

Lux explained that her brother “has been an important part of this. He’s also an artist and has served as a guide for me. He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity.”

As Lux explained, “Moving through the world as a woman is much more simple for me. But I still advocate for non-binary identities to have a space in society.”

Lux, who is studying acting at New York’s acclaimed Juilliard School, said she’s looking forward to using her profile to promote acceptance of trans people.

“We need trans activists who are good, smart, informed and who can be strong voices against transphobia, homophobia and racism,” she said. “I have had a certain form of privilege because I have been able to make my transition hidden and with support. LGBTQ+ equality movement has been led by the most marginalized of voices, those who at the end of the day, had nothing to lose because they had already been deprived [of] everything. I have been very fortunate.”