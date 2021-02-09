Sandra Bullock Joins Brad Pitt’s Assassin-Showdown Thriller ‘Bullet Train’

Another cast member has just boarded Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train”.

According to a report in Deadline, Sandra Bullock is the latest star to join the upcoming action flick, in which Pitt heads the ensemble cast to tell the story of the world’s deadliest assassins finding themselves on the same fast-moving train, only to discover their assignments are not unconnected.

Bullock, who has never worked onscreen with Pitt before, joins an impressive cast that also includes Joey King, Lady Gaga, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara and Bad Bunny.

RELATED: Sandra Bullock Has A Socially Distant Birthday Party With Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson And More

“Bullet Train” began production late last fall, with director David Leitch behind the camera.

Leitch brings some serious action-movie cred to “Bullet Train”. After making his directorial debut as uncredited co-director of the first “John Wick” movie, he subsequently directed “Atomic Blonde”, “Deadpool 2” and “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbes & Shaw”.

“Bullet Train” has yet to receive a release date.