Lena Dunham Responds To Backlash Over Scene Featuring Cat Dissections In Her New HBO Max Series

Lena Dunham is issuing a response after some controversy surrounding a new series she’s executive producing for HBO Max.

As Variety reports, it all started last Thursday during production of a scene in the new series “Generation” (which is stylized as “Genera+ion”), created by 19-year-old Zelda Barnz and her father Daniel Barnz.

The series, described as “an ultra-realistic look at high school life,” featured a scene set in a biology class, with students dissecting cat cadavers.

RELATED: Lena Dunham Speaks Out About Her Failed IVF In Heartbreaking Essay

On Friday, a Twitter user who claimed to have inside info wrote that “they brought in real dead kittens for background to ‘dissect’ on set,” which led some people on the set to have “trauma responses,” given that the casting notice said that it would frogs, not kittens, dissected.

Apparently the call told them they would be doing a frog dissection scene (given sanitation and smell I doubt anyone expected real bodies), but they showed up to real dead kittens and were expected to stay. — Lilith Rose (@Lilith_Rosex) February 5, 2021

In some followup tweets, the Twitter user claimed that a camera operator on the set tested positive for COVID-19.

This set needs to be permanently shut down. This isn’t their first COVID incident and using real dead kittens, especially with no warning, is unacceptable. @sagaftra @sagaftranews @ASPCA @AmericanHumane @dixiedeedavis @FilmLA — Lilith Rose (@Lilith_Rosex) February 5, 2021

A spokesperson for HBO Max issued a statement to Variety.

“’Genera+ion’ depicts the unfiltered experiences of high school students and is drawn from many formative moments in the lives of the show’s writers. The production recently filmed scenes depicting a biology classroom assignment involving dissection of animal specimens. These were ethically sourced in consultation with American Humane via a biological supply company that works with schools. Everyone involved was informed in advance that this would be a sensitive scene involving a real dissection; the assistant directors checked in regularly with all participants on set, and two background actors who expressed discomfort were released with full pay. However, after subsequent discussion with the creative team, the scene is being reconceived and will not appear in the series. We deeply regret that this occurred,” the statement reads.

RELATED: Lena Dunham Says She Benefited From Hollywood Being ‘Rigged In Favour Of White People’

Dunham, who is currently in London filming a movie, was not on set at the time and didn’t hear about the controversy until after the fact.

She issued her own statement to Variety: “I am committed in my life and work to the principled, humane and ethical treatment of animals. I don’t use animal cadavers in any of my work, ever, and I was not on set or aware that they were used in a recently shot scene depicting a biology classroom assignment. I fully support the scene being edited out of the show.”