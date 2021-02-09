Sarah Silverman Addresses Resurfaced Comedy Roast of Britney Spears From 2007 VMAs

The new television documentary “Framing Britney Spears” has put Britney Spears and her controversial conservatorship in the spotlight.

This proved to be bad news for comedian Sarah Silverman when a Spears-skewing roast she performed at the 2007 edition of the MTV VMAs resurfaced on social media recently.

Silverman’s routine came immediately after a disastrous performance of “Gimme More” that reportedly left the singer “embarrassed,” making Silverman’s jokes appear even meaner than intended.

RELATED: ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Examines The Pop Star’s Challenges With Fame And Ongoing Conservatorship Battle

“She’s 25 and she’s already accomplished everything she’s ever going to accomplish in her life,” Silverman quipped.

“She’s a mother. It’s crazy. It’s weird to think that just a few years ago on this very show she was this, like, sweet, innocent, little girl in slutty clothes writhing around with a python,” Silverman continued.

“Have you seen Britney’s kids? Oh my God, they are the most adorable mistakes you will ever see!” she added.

After the video began going viral, Silverman responded via Twitter. “I was known then 4 roasts,” she said, explaining she never even witnessed Spears widely panned performance.

RELATED: ‘The Talk’ Co-Hosts Call For Diane Sawyer To Apologize To Britney Spears Over 2003 Interview

“MTV asked me to mini-roast Britney after her big performance. While she was performing I was having diarrhea & going over my jokes. Had no idea she didn’t kill. Unfortunate. Art changes over yrs as we know more & the world changes,” she added.

I was known then 4 roasts. MTV asked me to mini-roast Britney after her big performance. While she was performing I was having diarrhea & going over my jokes. Had no idea she didn’t kill. Unfortunate. Art changes over yrs as we know more & the world changes. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 8, 2021

In a followup tweet she expressed regret while also calling out whoever posted the video for bringing undue attention to something that aired on television well over a decade earlier.

“I wish I could delete it but I can’t. But you are posting it for people to see. So r u trying to be kind or right?” she wrote.