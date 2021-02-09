Canadian Singer Ryland James Comes Out: ‘Today Is The Day’

Ryland James reveals he’s now out and proud.

In a statement the Canadian singer issued on Twitter on Tuesday, he begins by sharing, “Today is the day. There’s something I’ve held inside for a very long time that wants to come out so badly, and now I think it’s more important than ever that I just own it.”

He continues by declaring, “I’m queer. That’s it. I won’t label myself beyond that as I’ve always been attracted to many different people of different genders throughout my life and feel like no label truly embodies my sexuality fully. I’m just me.”

James also opens up about being “taught blatant and purposeful homophobia at my religious elementary school, at church, and by other authority figures and peers outside of those settings in everyday life growing up.”

“All I can says is that living in fear of who I was and hiding my true identity definitely broke my heart. But that ends now,” he added.

Following his announcement, James’ fans on Twitter showered him with support.

i am crying so hard i love you so much. thank for for feeling comfortable to share this with us❤ i have still more people in my life after sharing with so many people but when i first did i never never felt more myself. i wasn't someone who knew my whole life, it was something + — shannon (@lilacbIoom) February 10, 2021

i love you so much 🤍 you deserve all the happiness in the world, thank you for opening up to us! incredibly proud of you, can’t wait to see you when you come back to montreal after covid 🤍🤍🤍🤍 — ariane (@perfectlyangelx) February 10, 2021

We love the you ….you are. Keep being you. Its important that you share you for others and help them feel free to be. ✌️ — Sharkey (@hoppermark) February 10, 2021

words cannot describe how proud I am of you Ryland! you are such a sweet and strong person, thank you for trusting us 💓. you will always have my support no matter what! — edia ❥☽ we want dc1 (@outoftouchat2am) February 10, 2021