Shia LaBeouf Parts Ways With Agency Following Ex FKA Twigs’ Abuse Allegations

Shia LaBeouf is no longer represented by CAA, with Variety reporting that he and the talent agency have “parted ways.” The news comes after a lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs in December, alleging he was physically abusive to her while they were in a relationship.

The lawsuit caused the dam to burst, notes Variety, with “multiple women” coming forward with their allegations adding to a “pattern of behaviour” that’s “been well-documented over the years.”

Sources clarify that LaBeouf wasn’t fired by CAA, but the actor has decided to take a break from working in order to “solely focus on his recovery and get the help he has admitted he needs.”

While a rep for LaBeouf declined Variety‘s request for comment, a source claims he’s been in treatment for more than five weeks, and is living in an inpatient facility. While it’s unclear what kind of treatment he’s receiving, his release is said to be “dependent on his recovery.”

