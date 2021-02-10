Jill Duggar Says She And Husband Derick Dillard ‘Have A Good Sex Life’ As They Enjoy Progressive Date Night

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard don’t hold back when it comes to talking about their sex life.

In a recent YouTube video, the “19 Kids and Counting” and “Counting On” stars took fans along for the ride on a progressive date night while promoting the app for married couples, Intimately Us.

The date consisted of the Dillards driving around and stopping at some of their favourite places to eat and drink after treating their sons Israel David, 5, and Samuel Scott, 3 to McDonald’s to keep them quiet.

Despite the boys being in the back seat, the topic of sex came up, with Derick asking: “Do you know how you got born? We had a date and then you started growing inside of mommy’s tummy.”

Jill then insisted, “We had a bunch of dates.”

“We did have four dates in one day I think… that one time,” Derick replied, before Jill told him to “chill a little bit.”

She then whispered to the camera, “We have a good sex life.”

Jill and Derick, who have been open about sex, drinking alcohol, birth control and more in recent years despite her highly religious upbringing, tied the knot back in June 2014.

Jill starred on “19 Kids and Counting” from 2008 until its cancellation in 2015, before going on to star in its spinoff “Counting On”. The couple left the series in 2017.