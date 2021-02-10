Olivia Munn Posts Plea To ‘Stop Asian Hate,’ Says ‘Racist, Verbal And Physical Assaults Have Left My Community Fearful To Step Outside’

Olivia Munn is speaking out about the dramatic spike in hate crimes against the Asian community in the U.S. over the past year.

The actress voiced her outrage in a candid social media post: “Over the past few days, I’ve found myself at a loss for words at the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes.

“The racist, verbal and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside.”

Former president Donald Trump and many of his officials have referred to COVID-19 as the “China virus” and “Wuhan virus” over the past year or so.

Munn mentioned four of the most recent attacks, including a 91-year-old man who was assaulted in Oakland, an 84-year-old woman who was murdered in San Francisco, a 64-year-old woman who was assaulted in San Jose, and a 61-year-old man who was slashed in the face in Manhattan.

“To simply exist as a minority in this country is seen as a protest to some,” she continued. “We need help amplifying the outrage. We need help to feel safe in our country. We need help to be safe in our country.”

Munn’s statement comes after other Asian-American stars, including Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu, spoke about the recent attack on the elderly man in Oakland. The pair offered a $31,000 CAD reward to help catch who was responsible.

According to ABC News, a 28-year-old suspect has since been arrested for a series of random attacks targeting Asian people in the Chinatown neighbourhood of the city.