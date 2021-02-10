Meghan McCain Claps Back At Critics Of Her Hair Extensions: ‘Can A B***h Experiment?’

Meghan McCain is just trying enjoy her new hairdo.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old debuted her new curly high ponytail on “The View”, and later shared some selfies on her Instagram Story.

“I love a high pony!” McCain captioned one of the photos.

But the TV host received some blowback from one follower who commented in a now-deleted tweet, “Meghan’s natural hair grew really fast.”

McCain didn’t let that comment slide, though, responding with pride about her hair extensions.

Can a bitch experiment with extensions and hair pieces? It's the pandemic, I don't have that much to entertain me anymore. https://t.co/1O6XCgaKT9 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 9, 2021

Some also assumed the style was an homage to Britney Spears, whom McCain had posted about.

“I’m waiting for @meghanmccain to announce she’s doing a pop album,” wrote one fan, whom McCain reposted.