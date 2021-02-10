Meghan McCain Claps Back At Critics Of Her Hair Extensions: ‘Can A B***h Experiment?’

Meghan McCain is just trying enjoy her new hairdo.
On Tuesday, the 36-year-old debuted her new curly high ponytail on “The View”, and later shared some selfies on her Instagram Story.
RELATED: Meghan McCain Joins Plea To ‘Cancel’ ‘RHOC’, Andy Cohen Responds
“I love a high pony!” McCain captioned one of the photos.
But the TV host received some blowback from one follower who commented in a now-deleted tweet, “Meghan’s natural hair grew really fast.”
McCain didn’t let that comment slide, though, responding with pride about her hair extensions.
RELATED: John McCain Biopic Gets Rolling
Can a bitch experiment with extensions and hair pieces? It's the pandemic, I don't have that much to entertain me anymore. https://t.co/1O6XCgaKT9
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 9, 2021
Some also assumed the style was an homage to Britney Spears, whom McCain had posted about.
“I’m waiting for @meghanmccain to announce she’s doing a pop album,” wrote one fan, whom McCain reposted.