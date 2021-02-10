‘Boy Meets World’ Stars Ben Savage And Danielle Fishel Reunite For New Panera Commercial

Cory and Topanga have reunited just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“Boy Meets World” stars Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel feature in the new Panera Bread “Forever Flatbreads” commercial.

The ad, directed by Ben‘s brother Fred Savage, sees the former co-stars recreate much-loved scenes from a number of romantic comedies, including “Love Actually”, “When Harry Met Sally”, “Sixteen Candles”, and “Jerry Maguire”.

RELATED: Fred Savage Explains Why He Missed ‘The Princess Bride’ Zoom Reunion

The longtime pals bond over their love of pepperoni flatbread pizza, before things take a turn for the worst after Savage eats the last piece.

“I didn’t think you’d want it!” Savage says, with Fishel channelling “The Break-Up”, adding, “I wanted you to want me to want it!”

RELATED: George Clooney Talks Being Drunk On ‘One Fine Day’ Set, Reunites With Michelle Pfeiffer For Movie’s 25th Anniversary

Savage recently spoke to People about the new commercial.

“Having Fred be there, and Danielle, who I grew up with… it was such a fun experience because it really is like being with family. And you don’t really get those opportunities often, in this business, to work with people you’ve grown up with.”