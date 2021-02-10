Harry Potter, Dr. Evil, Wonder Woman & More Want Everyone To Put On A Mask In PSA

Cinema’s biggest heroes are going to mask up.

The Ad Council recently teamed up with the CDC and WarnerMedia for a new COVID-era PSA encouraging everyone to put on a mask to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

RELATED: Sophie Turner Calls Out Anti-Maskers On Instagram

In the ad, classic characters like the Flash, Harry Potter, Neo from “The Matrix”, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and even Rick and Ilsa from “Casablanca” all have masks digitally placed upon their faces.

And it’s not just the heroes getting in on the message either. Also appearing, fully masked, are villains the Joker, Dr. Evil from “Austin Powers”, Pennywise from “IT” and even Harry Potter’s nemesis Voldemort.

RELATED: ‘Minority Report’ Actress Samantha Morton Urges Everyone To ‘Wear A Mask’ After Being Hospitalized

“We know that face masks continue to be one of the most effective ways we can protect ourselves against the virus, and we’re truly grateful to Warner for lending their talent and iconic films to support this critical message,” Ad Council president and CEO Lisa Sherman said in a statement.