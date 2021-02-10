NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh Gets Quizzed By Lilly Singh On Strange Canadian Laws

Jagmeet Singh is putting his knowledge of Canadian law to the test.

On Tuesday, the NDP leader appeared on Global’s “A Little Late with Lilly Singh”, where the host quizzed the politician on some oddball Canadian laws.

RELATED: Lilly Singh Talks To Drew Barrymore About Being The Only Female Daily Late-Night Host

Lilly read off a number of laws, and Jagmeet had to guess whether the law was American or Canadian.

Right off the bat, Jagmeet gets one wrong, assuming that a law against owning rats came from the U.S., when it was actually enacted in Alberta.

He then wrongly guessed that Canada had a law against slaying Big Foot.

Things picked up, though, as Jagmeet correctly guessed that Wisconsin had a strange law about cheese, and that a Canadian city had a law against eating a sundae on a Sunday.

RELATED: Lilly Singh Finally Fulfills Her Vision Board Dream Of Appearing On ‘The Ellen Show’

Also on the show, he talked about the threat of white supremacy in Canada, the farmer protests in India, and the fact that Rihanna follows him on Instagram.

“That’s correct. And we’ve chatted and stuff on DMs,” he revealed. “I gotta say, for me, I don’t get it. I don’t think I’m anybody who deserves to have the honour, but thank you.”

“A Little Late with Lilly Singh” airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT on Global.