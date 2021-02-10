Ellen DeGeneres Says Portia De Rossi ‘Kept Me Going’ Through ‘Horrible Time In My Life’

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have a lot of love to give each other this Valentine’s Day.

DeGeneres and De Rossi grace one of three Valentine’s Day covers for People magazine’s “Love” issue. Stephen “TWitch” Boss debuted the cover on Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

In the issue, DeGeneres discusses De Rossi’s support during investigations into “Ellen” after allegations of a toxic workplace.

“It broke my heart; I couldn’t have gone through everything I went through without her,” says DeGeneres. “It was a horrible time in my life, and she was a rock. She kept me going and tried to help me put things in perspective.”

The two can be described as one unit at this point.

“We’ve grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first,” shares de Rossi. “By doing that, you become a lot more solid. I can’t imagine spending time with anyone but her.”

“We think the same things,” DeGeneres chimes in. “Say the same things at the same time, finish each other’s sandwiches — no, sentences. We’re in a rhythm that’s easy.”

Adorably, the married couple of more than 12 years share what they love most about each other.

“To start superficially, I love the way she looks. I love her brain; she’s smart. That’s really important,” DeGeneres says of her wife. “She’s strong. She’s confident. She’s really funny. And she’s a good dresser and a good dancer. She’s learning to cook.”

“Wow, how do I top that?” De Rossi asks, snuggling up to her beau. “She is the kindest, most generous, most loving, loyal, trustworthy person I have ever known,” says the actress. “She’s a very special human being. Some of it sometimes rubs off on me.”