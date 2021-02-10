Naomi Osaka And Cordae Say They Were Dating For Almost A Year Before People Knew About Them: ‘A Relationship Is Really A Sacred Thing’

Naomi Osaka and Cordae speak about their romance in a new cover story for GQ’s “Modern Lovers” issue.

Most people found out that the couple were dating at the 2019 U.S. Open after videos of Cordae cheering Osaka on from the stands went viral.

Grammy-nominated rapper Cordae shares, “I don’t know if I ever told Naomi this or not, but I felt really out of place.

“Like, that was my first time being in an environment like that in my entire life. My elementary school, middle school, high school was 99.9 per cent Black. Kids who look like me. It just felt really weird for me being in that space. That was my first tennis match ever.”

Osaka adds that dating a musician “feels very different,” but says she feels honoured when Cordae lets her listen to his unfinished music.

“He had to warm up to me,” Osaka tells the magazine. “Eventually he let me listen to his music, which I feel really grateful and honoured about, to be honest. He’s a perfectionist, and I think that’s sort of what I am, too. So maybe that’s why we get along.”

Credit: Renell Medrano

“We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us,” Cordae shares of the pressure that comes with two famous people being in a relationship. “We don’t really post intimate moments, because I feel as though they’re sacred. A relationship is really a sacred thing. Once you let outside influences get into it, it becomes less sacred.”

Osaka also discusses the media always pitting her and Serena Williams against one another.

The 23-year-old, who beat Williams in the 2018 U.S. Open, says: “There are so many tennis players in the world. And yet, for some reason, whenever I play Serena, they broadcast it in a way that’s a rivalry. But it’s not. She’s won so much more than me. So many people can try their entire lifetime and not catch up to what she’s done. And that’s something that, you know, I’m trying to set as a goal. I’m not even sure it’s possible to do everything that she’s done. But it’s also weird how they set it up like that.”

She then talks about the late Kobe Bryant being her mentor after they met in June 2019.

Osaka says of the advice Bryant would give her, “He was someone that, no matter how busy he was, for some reason he always picked up the phone when I called him.

“I remember he told me, ‘Imagine that you’re a lion and you’re hunting your prey. So you see a deer off in the distance. And if you watch ‘Animal Planet’, you always see the lions looking at their prey, and they have gnats around their eyes. Think of the media and the press as gnats, and you’re the lion, so never get distracted. And you never see the lion trying to swat away the flies or anything like that.’”

Read the full cover story “Love All” by Mark Anthony Green on GQ.com and in GQ’s “Modern Love” issue.