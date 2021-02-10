Jodie Foster Says ‘I’m Really Proud’ Of ‘Taxi Driver’ 45 Years Later

Jodie Foster still looks back fondly on her most controversial role.

In Martin Scorsese’s 1976 classic “Taxi Driver”, the actress played a child prostitute when she was just 12 years old.

“I don’t think it was uncomfortable for me; I think it was uncomfortable for other people, but it wasn’t really for me,” Foster told Yahoo! Entertainment in a new interview. “I had been an actress for a long time, I had done a lot of movies before I did ‘Taxi Driver’. To me it was another role, and I understood the difference between making movies and actually being a person. So it wasn’t really impactful for me. I don’t think I was confused by the sexuality in the film.”

Foster also talked about the film’s portrayal of teenage sex work at the time.

“I think the movie’s a really important movie,” she said. “I’m really proud of it. Those girls existed, those girls exist, and female sexual slavery is something that we need to discuss — the complexity of it.

“So yeah, I felt pretty good about it. Sometimes I can’t believe that I was so young. When I look back and see the movie, it was surprising that I was only 12 years old. But yeah, I’m proud of it.”