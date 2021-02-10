Ryan Reynolds, Nicolas Cage & Emma Stone Perfect Their Prehistoric Voices In ‘The Croods: A New Age’ Gag Reel

Perfecting a prehistoric voice is hard work for the cast of “The Croods: A New Age”.

In this exclusive video, Ryan Reynolds, Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, and Clark Duke crack up in the recording booth as they try to find their perfect caveman (or woman) voice. The returning cast are joined by newcomers Peter Dinklage, Kelly Marie Tran, and Leslie Mann. The film also features the voice of returning castmember, the late Cloris Leachman, in one of her final roles.

The sequel to the hit animated family comedy sees the prehistoric family challenged by the Bettermans, a new tree-dwelling clan that claims to be well, better, and more evolved than the close-knit Crood brood.

A Golden Globe nominee for Best Animated Feature, “The Croods: A New Age” is available on Digital now, and comes to DVD and Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD on Feb. 23.