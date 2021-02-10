Bruce Springsteen Arrested Last Fall For Driving While Intoxicated

Click to share this via email

The Boss has had some trouble with the law recently.

TMZ first reported that, according to law enforcement sources in New Jersey, Bruce Springsteen was arrested on Nov. 14, 2020, for driving while intoxicated.

In a statement to ET Canada, Brenda Ling of the Public Affairs office for the National Park Service confirmed Springsteen’s arrest at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, NJ, where the iconic musician was cited with the DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

Ling added that the singer has been co-operative throughout the arrest process.

He is expected to appear before a court in the coming weeks.

On Sunday, Springsteen made waves with his Super Bowl ad for Jeep, with its patriotic message.