Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Arrested Last Fall For Driving While Intoxicated

The Boss has had some trouble with the law recently.

According to a report from TMZ, law enforcement sources in New Jersey said that Bruce Springsteen was arrested on Nov. 14, 2020, for driving while intoxicated.

The arrest occurred at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, NJ, where the iconic musician was cited with the DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

Springsteen is reportedly set for a court appearance in the coming weeks, and sources told TMZ that the singer has been co-operative throughout the arrest process.

On Sunday, Springsteen made waves with his Super Bowl ad for Jeep, with its patriotic message.