Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Only Had One Shot Of Tequila Before DWI Arrest

New details about Bruce Springsteen’s reported arrest in November are coming to light.

is causing consternation for the car manufacturer that paid the Boss big bucks to star in a patriotic Super Bowl Commercial.

RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Partners With Jeep For Powerful Super Bowl Commercial Urging Americans To Meet ‘In The Middle’

TMZ first reported that, according to law enforcement sources in New Jersey, Bruce Springsteen was arrested on Nov. 14, 2020, for driving while intoxicated.

In a statement to ET Canada, Brenda Ling of the Public Affairs office for the National Park Service confirmed Springsteen’s arrest at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, NJ, where the iconic musician was cited with the DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

Ling added that the singer has been co-operative throughout the arrest process.

In a new report from the New York Post, a music industry insider claimed that the arrest came after Springsteen had had just one drink with fans.

“[Springsteen] was spotted by fans who asked him to pull over and take some pictures,” the insider said. “Bruce stopped, took the pictures, then a fan offered him a shot of liquor, which he took, while sitting on his bike, which was stationary.”

The insider added, “Park Police saw what happened and they immediately pulled Springsteen over as he drove away.”

Law enforcement has not yet verified the NY Post report.

RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Opens Inauguration Celebration With ‘Land Of Hope And Dreams’

Following the news of his arrest, Jeep decided to pull its Springsteen-starring commercial, “The Middle”, from broadcast.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate,” a Jeep spokesperson said in a statement to ET.

“But it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned.”

Springsteen is expected to appear before a court in the coming weeks.