Jeep Pulls Bruce Springsteen’s Super Bowl Commercial After Reported DWI Arrest

Bruce Springsteen’s reported arrest in November is causing consternation for the car manufacturer that paid the Boss big bucks to star in a patriotic Super Bowl Commercial.

TMZ first reported that, according to law enforcement sources in New Jersey, Bruce Springsteen was arrested on Nov. 14, 2020, for driving while intoxicated.

Following that news, Jeep is decided to pull its Springsteen-starring commercial, “The Middle”, from broadcast.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate,” a Jeep spokesperson said in a statement to ET.

“But it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned.”

In a statement to ET Canada, Brenda Ling of the Public Affairs office for the National Park Service confirmed Springsteen’s arrest at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, NJ, where the iconic musician was cited with the DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

Ling added that the singer has been co-operative throughout the arrest process.

He is expected to appear before a court in the coming weeks.